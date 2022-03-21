2020 Subaru WRX

$39,566 + taxes & licensing 3 0 , 2 0 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8700044

8700044 Stock #: P0045

P0045 VIN: JF1VA1J6XL9814268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0045

Mileage 30,201 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 9 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Rear Collision Warning Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Light Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Exterior Black grille Body-coloured bumpers ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Piano black center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Navigation Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Auxilliary engine cooler Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black dash trim Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tires: Speed Rating: W Self-leveling headlights Wheel Width: 8.5 Tires: Profile: 40 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon Tires: Width: 245 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Max cargo capacity: 340 L Rear Leg Room: 900 mm Blind Spot Detection Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm Wheelbase: 2,650 mm Front Leg Room: 1,100 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Length: 4,595 mm Rear Head Room: 943 mm Grey aluminum rims Overall Width: 1,795 mm Overall height: 1,475 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg Front Hip Room: 1,341 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm Manual child safety locks Front Head Room: 944 mm Curb weight: 1,543 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160 STARLINK Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Type of tires: Summer Performance Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Rear Hip Room: 1,343 mm

