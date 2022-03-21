$39,566+ tax & licensing
$39,566
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru WRX
Sport-Tech MT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$39,566
+ taxes & licensing
30,201KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8700044
- Stock #: P0045
- VIN: JF1VA1J6XL9814268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Nothing says Confidence in Motion like the 2020 Subaru WRX with its performance designed safety keeping your family safe in all-road and all-weather conditions. This 2020 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Introducing the 2020 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This sedan has 30,201 kms. It's gray metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 268HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our WRX's trim level is Sport-Tech MT. The Sport-tech trim adds aluminum wheels, 7 inch touchscreen infotainment that adds GPS navigation to the long list of infotainment features, a premium sound system with a subwoofer, a proximity key with push button start, and leather seats, the trim keeps all of the bells and whistles of previous trims including the power driver's seat and sunroof. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Premium Sound System, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $239.70 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Rear Collision Warning
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Light
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Leather shift knob trim
4 door
Navigation
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Self-leveling headlights
Wheel Width: 8.5
Tires: Profile: 40
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.5 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 340 L
Rear Leg Room: 900 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Wheelbase: 2,650 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,100 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,595 mm
Rear Head Room: 943 mm
Grey aluminum rims
Overall Width: 1,795 mm
Overall height: 1,475 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,000 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,341 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 944 mm
Curb weight: 1,543 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160
STARLINK
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Rear Hip Room: 1,343 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
