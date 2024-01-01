Menu
Why buy your next pre-owned vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are always ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a bright, clean & heated Indoor showroom for your convenience. Flawlessly detailed & reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that its ready to become part of your family. Our sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

2020 Toyota Corolla

44,735 KM

$22,440

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

11923643

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE CVT

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$22,440

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,735KM
VIN 5YFBPRBE4LP040013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 78641
  • Mileage 44,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next pre-owned vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are always ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a bright, clean & heated Indoor showroom for your convenience. Flawlessly detailed & reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Engine Displacement: 1.8 L
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 6.1L/100 km
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Payload: 375kg (827lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
PREMIUM CLOTH
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor warning
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Exterior body width: 1,780mm (70.1)
Exterior height: 1,435mm (56.5)
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front headroom: 973mm (38.3)
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km
Engine bore x stroke: 80.5mm x 88.3mm (3.17 x 3.48)
Rear legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Forward collision: Pre-Collision System (PCS) mitigation
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay
Curb weight: 1,335kg (2,943lbs)
Horsepower: 139hp @ 6,100RPM
Torque: 126 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Engine horsepower: 139hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine torque: 126 lb.-ft. @ 3,900RPM
Compression ratio: 10.69 to 1
GVWR: 1,785kg (3,935lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Adaptive Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Engine litres: 1.8L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 371 L (13 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 371 L (13 cu.ft.)

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

$22,440

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2020 Toyota Corolla