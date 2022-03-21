$29,774 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 5 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8804834

8804834 Stock #: P0080

P0080 VIN: JTNK4RBEXL3076740

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P0080

Mileage 23,531 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Interior Tachometer Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Forward Collision Warning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Overhead console: Mini Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Wheel Width: 6.5 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Metal-look/piano black dash trim Clock: In-radio display Metal-look/piano black center console trim LED Lights Rear Head Room: 955 mm Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km Front Head Room: 975 mm Overall height: 1,435 mm Blind Spot Detection Urethane shift knob trim Wheelbase: 2,640 mm Urethane steering wheel trim AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm Overall Length: 4,370 mm Rear Leg Room: 759 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km Overall Width: 1,790 mm Curb weight: 1,395 kg Manual child safety locks Black w/metal-look surround grille Lane Keep Assist LANE DEPARTURE ALERT Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50 Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS) Entune 3.0 Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,843 kg Rear Shoulder Room : 1,156 mm

