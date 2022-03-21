$29,774+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,774
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Toyota Corolla
2020 Toyota Corolla
Hatchback SE - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$29,774
+ taxes & licensing
23,531KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8804834
- Stock #: P0080
- VIN: JTNK4RBEXL3076740
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0080
- Mileage 23,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Who says small, compact cars need to be boring? This sporty Toyota Corolla Hatchback is a blast to drive! This 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Edgy, dynamic and athletic, let me introduce you to the Toyota Corolla Hatchback! Offering a combination of great fuel economy, excellent power and premium safety features makes this Toyota Corolla Hatchback - the peoples favorite. With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Corolla hatchback is ready to create something unforgettable.This low mileage hatchback has just 23,531 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla Hatchback's trim level is SE. This amazing Corolla Hatchback SE comes loaded with an 8 inch infotainment system that features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Entune Audio Suite Connect, wireless streaming audio and a power heated front seat. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, advanced voice recognition, a rear view camera with lane departure warning and lane keep assist, a smart key system with push button start, automatic high beam assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, LED lighting with high beam assist and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $180.33 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Forward Collision Warning
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
Clock: In-radio display
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
LED Lights
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.8 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Urethane shift knob trim
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,067 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,369 mm
Overall Length: 4,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 759 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.5 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,790 mm
Curb weight: 1,395 kg
Manual child safety locks
Black w/metal-look surround grille
Lane Keep Assist
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Entune 3.0
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Gross Vehicle Weight : 1,843 kg
Rear Shoulder Room : 1,156 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8