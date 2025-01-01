$42,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited - Sunroof
2020 Toyota Highlander
HYBRID Limited - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,397KM
VIN 5TDEBRCH5LS006755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,397 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate!
Take your family outings to the next level in this incredible Toyota Highlander. This 2020 Toyota Highlander is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With its sleek exterior style and sophisticated interior design, the Toyota Highlander is sure to help create memorable family adventures for years to come. Whether you're looking to get away or just get around town, you'll find the Highlander's bold designs will not go unnoticed. The front grille expresses unparalleled confidence on any road, while its LED taillights and large alunimum wheels add a touch of sophistication allowing you to live your life to the fullest with every trip, no matter where you're headed.This SUV has 113,397 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 243HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Highlander's trim level is Hybrid Limited. Stepping up to this ultra luxurious Highlander Hybrid Limited is an excellent decision as it comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats, a power sunroof, wireless charging, unique aluminum wheels, a large 8 inch touchscreen that's paired with JBL Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation and SiriusXM, premium LED headlights and fog lights, and split folding rear seats to make loading and unloading a breeze. Additional comfort and safety features include a power rear liftgate, tri-zone climate control, a heated leather steering wheel, front and rear park assist, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 that is complete with lane departure warning with lane steering assist, foward collision warning, blind spot detection, hill-start assist plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $300.59 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Interior
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood/metal-look center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: JBL
Total Number of Speakers: 11
Silver aluminum rims
LED Lights
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Overall Width: 1,930 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,001 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Capacity: 65 L
Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.8 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,448 mm
Blind Spot Detection
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Wheelbase: 2,850 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,498 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
3rd Row Head Room: 918 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,158 mm
Overall height: 1,730 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,066 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 6.7 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,046 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,750 kg
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 2,065 kg
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Overall Length: 4,950 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,042 mm
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
5 USB ports
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Dash Trim : Leatherette/Metal-Look
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Braking
Max Cargo Capacity : 2,387 L
3rd Row Leg Room : 702 mm
Safety Connect with 1-Year Subscription
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
Intelligent Clearance Sonar (ICS) front and rear reverse sensing system
Exterior Entry Lights : Remote activated w/puddle lights
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Electric Motor Battery Type : Nickel metal hydride (NiMH)
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Remote Engine Start : Keyfob remote start
Interior 120v Ac Power Outlet : 2
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
2020 Toyota Highlander