2020 Toyota RAV4

$39,999 + taxes & licensing 3 8 , 6 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8163454

8163454 Stock #: NB0356A

NB0356A VIN: 2T3R1RFV8LW098920

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NB0356A

Mileage 38,602 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Safety Rear View Camera Forward Collision Warning Interior Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights Lane Keep Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.