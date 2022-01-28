$39,999+ tax & licensing
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate - $284 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
38,602KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8163454
- Stock #: NB0356A
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV8LW098920
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NB0356A
- Mileage 38,602 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41199 - Our Price is just $39999!
With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2020 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Introducing the Toyota RAV4, a radical redesign of a storied legend. While the RAV4 is loaded with modern creature comforts, conveniences, and safety, this SUV is still true to its roots with incredible capability. Whether you're running errands in the city or exploring the countryside, the RAV4 empowers your ambitions and redefines what you can do. Make new and exciting memories in this ultra efficient Toyota RAV4 today! This SUV has 38,602 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our RAV4's trim level is XLE. Stepping up to this luxurious RAV4 XLE is a great choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights and fog lights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $283.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Liftgate
Proximity Key
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Lights
Lane Keep Assist
