$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Hyundai on Hunt Club
613-688-3600
2020 Volkswagen Golf
2020 Volkswagen Golf
e-Golf Comfortline
Location
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-3600
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
31,858KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8503673
- Stock #: 15427A
- VIN: WVWPR7AUXLW905989
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 15427A
- Mileage 31,858 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Diversity antenna
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Remote CD player
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Wheel Size: 16
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9')
Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0
Front tires: 205/55HR16.0
Manual passenger lumbar support
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Display: analog
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2)
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9)
Exterior body width: 1,799mm (70.8)
Rear legroom: 903mm (35.6)
Front headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Rear headroom: 967mm (38.1)
Passenger volume: 2,647L (93.5 cu.ft.)
Transmission: 1 speed automatic
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,492 L (53 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 645 L (23 cu.ft.)
Wheelbase: 2,629mm (103.5)
Recommended fuel: Electric
Hybrid electric powertrain type: electric only
Fuel economy city: 1.9Le/100Km
Fuel economy highway: 2.3Le/100Km
Fuel economy combined: 2.1Le/100Km
GVWR: 2,010kg (4,431lbs)
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Exterior length: 4,270mm (168.1)
Exterior height: 1,452mm (57.2)
Hybrid traction battery capacity (kWh): 36
Horsepower: 134hp @ RPM
Engine horsepower: 134hp @ RPM
Torque: 214 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 198 km
Curb weight: 1,567kg (3,455lbs)
Payload: 417kg (919lbs)
Engine torque: 214 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hyundai on Hunt Club
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hyundai on Hunt Club
390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5