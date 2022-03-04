2020 Volkswagen Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 8 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8503673

8503673 Stock #: 15427A

15427A VIN: WVWPR7AUXLW905989

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15427A

Mileage 31,858 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Diversity antenna Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Remote CD player Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Wheel Size: 16 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Turning radius: 5.5m (17.9') Rear tires: 205/55HR16.0 Front tires: 205/55HR16.0 Manual passenger lumbar support Number of doors: 4 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Manual driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Display: analog CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Front legroom: 1,046mm (41.2) Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Front shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9) Rear shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9) Exterior body width: 1,799mm (70.8) Rear legroom: 903mm (35.6) Front headroom: 975mm (38.4) Rear headroom: 967mm (38.1) Passenger volume: 2,647L (93.5 cu.ft.) Transmission: 1 speed automatic Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,492 L (53 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 645 L (23 cu.ft.) Wheelbase: 2,629mm (103.5) Recommended fuel: Electric Hybrid electric powertrain type: electric only Fuel economy city: 1.9Le/100Km Fuel economy highway: 2.3Le/100Km Fuel economy combined: 2.1Le/100Km GVWR: 2,010kg (4,431lbs) Traction battery warranty: 96 months/160,000km Exterior length: 4,270mm (168.1) Exterior height: 1,452mm (57.2) Hybrid traction battery capacity (kWh): 36 Horsepower: 134hp @ RPM Engine horsepower: 134hp @ RPM Torque: 214 lb.-ft. @ RPM Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 198 km Curb weight: 1,567kg (3,455lbs) Payload: 417kg (919lbs) Engine torque: 214 lb.-ft. @ RPM

