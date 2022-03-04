$24,450+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door Auto
Location
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
39,717KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558237
- Stock #: P0014
- VIN: 3VWG57AU7LM010307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,717 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 VW Golf has classic, stylish lines that should age well, helping this 2020 Golf remain as timeless as time itself. This 2020 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Seven generations of successful models has brought this 2020 Volkswagen Golf as close to perfection as any vehicle can get. Ultimately refined, comfortable and highly versatile, this Volkswagen Golf is the rational and obvious choice for a new economical, stylish family compact that delivers on all promises of being a perfect everyday vehicle.This hatchback has 39,717 kms. It's deep black pearl effect in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf's trim level is Comfortline 5-door Auto. This Golf Comfortline comes extremely well equipped and it includes features like elegant aluminum wheels, a 6 speaker stereo with a 6.5 inch touchscreen, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlamps, App-Connect smart phone connectivity, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated comfort seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Touchscreen, Streaming Audio, Leather Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $148.09 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Aluminum Wheels
Cargo Area Light
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Diameter: 15
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.1 L/100 km
TOUCHSCREEN
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
Wheelbase: 2,637 mm
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Overall height: 1,477 mm
1 USB port
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Max cargo capacity: 1,521 L
Curb weight: 1,362 kg
Overall Length: 4,258 mm
