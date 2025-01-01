$21,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline Auto - Sunroof
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline Auto - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,842KM
VIN 3VWEB7BU2LM068291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0760A
- Mileage 71,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, LED Headlights, Android Auto!
With a very well utilized interior and excellent fit and finish, this 2020 Jetta is simply a pleasure to ride in. This 2020 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Redesigned. Not over designed. Rather than adding needless flash, the Jetta has been redesigned for a tasteful, more premium look and feel. One quick glance is all it takes to appreciate the result. Its sporty. Its sleek. It makes a statement without screaming. The overall effect stands out anywhere. Its roomy and well finished interior provides the best of comforts and will help keep this elegant sedan ageless and beautiful for many years to come.This sedan has 71,842 kms. It's pyrite silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Highline Auto. Upgrade to this Jetta Highline and you'll get features like these aluminum wheels, a large Rail2Rail power sunroof, leatherette heated seats and a leather wrapped steering wheel, fully automatic LED headlamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor with rear traffic alert, cruise control, a proximity key with remote keyless entry, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Led Headlights, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $153.78 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Head Room: 978 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 945 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Overall height: 1,458 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,372 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
Led Headlights
Gross vehicle weight: 1,870 kg
Max cargo capacity: 399 L
TOUCHSCREEN
Wheelbase: 2,686 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Curb weight: 1,347 kg
SiriusXM
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam headlights
App Connect
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) mirroring
Rail 2 Rail express open/close glass sunroof
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Traffic Alert
Overall Length: 4,702 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2020 Volkswagen Jetta