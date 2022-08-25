2020 Volkswagen Passat

$26,495 + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 0 6 9 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P1046

Mileage 79,069 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Turning radius: 5.6m (18.2') Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Interior cargo volume: 450 L (16 cu.ft.) GVWR: 2,030kg (4,475lbs) Payload: 420kg (926lbs) Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Fuel economy highway: 6.9L/100 km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Towing capacity: 450kg (992lbs) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Interior maximum cargo volume: 450 L (16 cu.ft.) Manual-shift auto: Tiptronic Manual driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Front tires: 215/60HR16.0 Rear tires: 215/60HR16.0 Display: analog Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear headroom: 960mm (37.8) Exterior body width: 1,835mm (72.2) Wheelbase: 2,803mm (110.4) Rear legroom: 992mm (39.1) Front headroom: 972mm (38.3) Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65) Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km Primary LCD size: 6.3 Curb weight: 1,508kg (3,325lbs) Front shoulder room: 1,445mm (56.9) Front legroom: 1,077mm (42.4) Rear shoulder room: 1,448mm (57.0) Compression ratio: 11.65 to 1 Smart device integration: App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink) Horsepower: 174hp @ 5,200RPM Torque: 206 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM Exterior length: 4,918mm (193.6) Exterior height: 1,472mm (58.0) Passenger volume: 2,888L (102.0 cu.ft.) Engine horsepower: 174hp @ 5,200RPM Engine torque: 206 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM

