2020 Volkswagen Passat

79,069 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2020 Volkswagen Passat

2020 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

2020 Volkswagen Passat

COMFORTLINE

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

79,069KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9006967
  • Stock #: P1046
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A38LC015512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1046
  • Mileage 79,069 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com This is a Meticulously Maintained Previous Daily Rental!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Turning radius: 5.6m (18.2')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Interior cargo volume: 450 L (16 cu.ft.)
GVWR: 2,030kg (4,475lbs)
Payload: 420kg (926lbs)
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.9L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.2L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Towing capacity: 450kg (992lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Interior maximum cargo volume: 450 L (16 cu.ft.)
Manual-shift auto: Tiptronic
Manual driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Front tires: 215/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 215/60HR16.0
Display: analog
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Exterior body width: 1,835mm (72.2)
Wheelbase: 2,803mm (110.4)
Rear legroom: 992mm (39.1)
Front headroom: 972mm (38.3)
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Engine bore x stroke: 82.5mm x 92.8mm (3.25 x 3.65)
Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 6.3
Curb weight: 1,508kg (3,325lbs)
Front shoulder room: 1,445mm (56.9)
Front legroom: 1,077mm (42.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,448mm (57.0)
Compression ratio: 11.65 to 1
Smart device integration: App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay/MirrorLink)
Horsepower: 174hp @ 5,200RPM
Torque: 206 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM
Exterior length: 4,918mm (193.6)
Exterior height: 1,472mm (58.0)
Passenger volume: 2,888L (102.0 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 174hp @ 5,200RPM
Engine torque: 206 lb.-ft. @ 1,700RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

