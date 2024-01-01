$59,998+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i - M Sport Brakes
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i - M Sport Brakes
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,491KM
VIN 5UXCR6C0XM9E64868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0448
- Mileage 45,491 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Excellence Package, 21 inch M Light Aluminum Wheels, M Sport Brakes, Adaptive Air Suspension, Travel and Comfort System!
Convenience and thrill do not have to be opposites. Let this 2021 X5 prove it to you. This 2021 BMW X5 is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
One of BMWs best sellers, this 2021 X5, returns with a bold and commanding exterior design, and a supple interior lined with premium materials, and a much more advanced off road capability. The cabin will gladly accommodate five adults and keep them comfortable regardless of the road conditions. Whether its fast paced driving or serene highway cruising you're after, the X5 can deal with anything and everything, without skipping a beat.This SUV has 45,491 kms. It's alpine white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 335HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our X5's trim level is xDrive40i. This ultra modern BMW X5 xDrive40i comes with ConnectedDrive services including WiFi, heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, remote keyless entry, genuine wood trim, perforated leather seats, memory settings, smart device integration, parking sensors, active blind spot assistance, collision mitigation, and lane departure warning. The exterior is the perfect marriage of function and form with adaptive suspension with driver selectable modes, dual chrome exhaust outlets, beautiful bicolor alloy wheels, a chrome grille surround, two row power sunroof, rain detecting wipers, power liftgate, directionally adaptive and fully automatic LED lighting, front fog lamps, and perimeter and approach lighting. Stay entertained with a dual display infotainment with 20G internal memory, voice activation, HiFi sound, Bluetooth, real time traffic, and navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Excellence Package, 21 Inch M Light Aluminum Wheels, M Sport Brakes, Adaptive Air Suspension, Travel And Comfort System, Bmw Laserlight Headlights, M Sport Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $419.43 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Selective service internet access
Intelligent Emergency Call
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Run flat tires
Safety
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Comfort Seats
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Suspension
ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
M SPORT PACKAGE
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim
Genuine wood/metal-look door trim
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Wheel Diameter: 20
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Genuine wood/metal-look center console trim
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 9
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Overall Width: 2,004 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,476 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.4 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Front Head Room: 1,033 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Max cargo capacity: 2,047 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear door type: Power liftgate/tailgate
Power liftgate/tailgate
Lithium ion motor battery
Rear Head Room: 984 mm
Overall height: 1,753 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,011 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Front Shoulder Room: 1,524 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition with push button start
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
BMW Laserlight Headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Rear
Park Distance Control front and rear reverse sensing system
Premium Excellence Package
Travel and Comfort System
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
M Sport Brakes
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Gross vehicle weight: 2,795 kg
Overall Length: 4,936 mm
Wheelbase: 2,975 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Curb weight: 2,206 kg
Apple CarPlay Preparation Wireless Mirroring
21 inch M Light Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 BMW X5