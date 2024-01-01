$25,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
LT - $186 B/W
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
LT - $186 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,987KM
VIN 3GNKBHRS1MS533311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Rear View Camera, Forward Collision Alert, Power Seat, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G LTE, Remote Keyless Entry, Chevrolet Safety Assist, Climate Control
Compare at $26779 - Our Price is just $25999!
This 2021 Chevrolet Blazer leaves the past behind with sharp styling, premium crossover comfort and extreme refinement levels. This 2021 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 81,987 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Blazer's trim level is LT. This modern and muscular Chevrolet Blazer LT is a great choice as it comes with stylish aluminum wheels and IntelliBeam HID headlamps, an 8 inch colour touch screen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist, forward collision alert and Chevrolet safety assist. It also includes an 8-way power driver seat with heated front seats, Chevrolet 4G LTE capability, a leather wrapped steering wheel, remote engine start, cruise control, dual zone climate control, an HD rear view camera and much more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $185.83 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Chevrolet Blazer