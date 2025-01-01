$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer
AWD 4dr RS
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour IRON GREY METALLI
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 86521
- Mileage 122,492 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD in a striking color is the ultimate SUV offering exceptional handling with its all-wheel-drive system and smooth automatic transmission. Its stylish exterior boasts alloy wheels and heated mirrors, while the interior impresses with leather seating and a heated steering wheel, promising both comfort and sophistication. It's equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a navigation system, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot, ensuring you stay connected on the go. Safety is a priority with features like lane assist, parking sensors, and a backup camera. Heated seats enhance comfort, particularly in Canadian winters. This Blazer RS is perfect for families and adventure seekers who prioritize style, reliability, and modern conveniences. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test drive.
613-688-6000