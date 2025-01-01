Menu
The 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD in a striking color is the ultimate SUV offering exceptional handling with its all-wheel-drive system and smooth automatic transmission. Its stylish exterior boasts alloy wheels and heated mirrors, while the interior impresses with leather seating and a heated steering wheel, promising both comfort and sophistication. Its equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a navigation system, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot, ensuring you stay connected on the go. Safety is a priority with features like lane assist, parking sensors, and a backup camera. Heated seats enhance comfort, particularly in Canadian winters. This Blazer RS is perfect for families and adventure seekers who prioritize style, reliability, and modern conveniences. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test drive.

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

122,492 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

AWD 4dr RS

13328009

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

AWD 4dr RS

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,492KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS3MS543383

  • Exterior Colour IRON GREY METALLI
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 86521
  • Mileage 122,492 KM

The 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS AWD in a striking color is the ultimate SUV offering exceptional handling with its all-wheel-drive system and smooth automatic transmission. Its stylish exterior boasts alloy wheels and heated mirrors, while the interior impresses with leather seating and a heated steering wheel, promising both comfort and sophistication. It's equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including a navigation system, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot, ensuring you stay connected on the go. Safety is a priority with features like lane assist, parking sensors, and a backup camera. Heated seats enhance comfort, particularly in Canadian winters. This Blazer RS is perfect for families and adventure seekers who prioritize style, reliability, and modern conveniences. Contact us today to learn more or schedule your test drive.

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
High intensity discharge headlights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Fuel economy city: 12.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: Driver Shift Control
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 9.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
GVWR: 2,722kg (6,001lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Front headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
Rear headroom: 980mm (38.6)
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Ground clearance (min): 188mm (7.4)
Tracker system: OnStar Guidance
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,488mm (58.6)
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist active
Engine bore x stroke: 95.0mm x 85.8mm (3.74 x 3.38)
Fuel economy combined: 10.9L/100 km
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/24,000km
Exterior length: 4,862mm (191.4)
Front hiproom: 1,412mm (55.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,501mm (59.1)
Parking sensors: Rear Park Assist rear
Exterior height: 1,702mm (67.0)
Rear legroom: 1,006mm (39.6)
Front tires: 235/55HR20.0
Rear tires: 235/55HR20.0
Towing capacity: 2,041kg (4,500lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,377mm (54.2)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Exterior body width: 1,948mm (76.7)
Passenger volume: 3,053L (107.8 cu.ft.)
Engine litres: 3.6L
Exterior parking camera rear: Hitch View yes
Forward collision: Automatic Emergency Braking mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel tank capacity: 82.1L
Blind spot: Side Blind Zone Alert warning
Torque: 270 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Engine torque: 270 lb.-ft. @ 5,000RPM
Wheelbase: 2,863mm (112.7)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 864 L (31 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,818 L (64 cu.ft.)
Horsepower: 308hp @ 6,700RPM
Hitch Class: III

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2021 Chevrolet Blazer