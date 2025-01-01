Menu
2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT | Certified Pre-Owned |Features include Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, cruise control, Air conditioning, power windows, power lock, and more! Reliable, comfortable, and priced to sell fastthis vehicle is ready for its next adventure. This vehicle has passed a comprehensive inspection and meets the Ministry of Transportations Safety Standards Certificate requirements. Custom Video ExperienceAsk about your custom walk-around video or live FaceTime/Zoom session to explore the vehicle in detail from the comfort of your home. Why Choose Us for Your Next Vehicle? Indoor Display: Shop in our bright, heated indoor showroomno snow, rain, or cold to worry about. Quality Assurance: Each vehicle undergoes a 135-point inspection based on Kia on Hunt Club standards. Value Added: Free oil change with every purchase and a 90-day SiriusXM trial (where available). Wide Selection: From luxury to family-friendly vehicles, we have options for every budget. Financing for Everyone: Good credit, bad credit, or no creditour team can help you. Kia on Hunt Club only guarantee one key/fob only. This vehicle is previous daily rental Book Online or Call Us Today!Schedule your test drive in our comfortable showroom. Contact Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Sales Manager, for any inquiries:?? 613-688-2904 | ?? tony@kiaonhuntclub.com Come see why were the smart choice for your next car and drive away with peace of mind!

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

128,942 KM

$30,880

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth w/1LT

12541991

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth w/1LT

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$30,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,942KM
VIN 1GNERGKW1MJ205811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 81191
  • Mileage 128,942 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
High intensity discharge headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Towing capacity: 2,268kg (5,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Rear seats: bucket
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.5')
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 8.8L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Blind spot: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Tracker system: OnStar Guidance
Ground clearance (min): 191mm (7.5)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 95.0mm x 85.8mm (3.74 x 3.38)
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert warning
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable
Exterior parking camera rear: HD Rear Vision Camera yes
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/24,000km
Front tires: 255/65SR18.0
Rear tires: 255/65SR18.0
Fuel economy combined: 11.1L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,996mm (78.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,580mm (62.2)
3rd row headroom: 970mm (38.2)
3rd row hiproom: 1,232mm (48.5)
Curb weight: 1,978kg (4,361lbs)
Parking sensors: Rear Park Assist rear
Front headroom: 1,049mm (41.3)
Rear headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,445mm (56.9)
Exterior height: 1,796mm (70.7)
Horsepower: 310hp @ 6,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 310hp @ 6,800RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Fuel tank capacity: 73.4L
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Front hiproom: 1,476mm (58.1)
Engine litres: 3.6L
Rear legroom: 975mm (38.4)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Torque: 266 lb.-ft. @ 2,800RPM
Passenger volume: 4,454L (157.3 cu.ft.)
Engine torque: 266 lb.-ft. @ 2,800RPM
GVWR: 2,800kg (6,173lbs)
Exterior length: 5,189mm (204.3)
Wheelbase: 3,071mm (120.9)
3rd row legroom: 851mm (33.5)
Front shoulder room: 1,577mm (62.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,460mm (57.5)
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,781 L (98 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 651 L (23 cu.ft.)

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

2021 Chevrolet Traverse