$49,074
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 Ford Escape
2021 Ford Escape
Titanium Hybrid AWD - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$49,074
+ taxes & licensing
12,278KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8785658
- Stock #: P0072
- VIN: 1FMCU9DZXMUA07725
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,278 KM
Vehicle Description
With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.This low mileage SUV has just 12,278 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is Titanium Hybrid AWD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid is a wise choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, a class II trailer tow package, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9DZXMUA07725.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $297.23 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Short and long arm rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Simulated wood dash trim
Simulated wood door trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Leatherette seat upholstery
Driver knee airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Clock: In-radio display
Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 986 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm
Wheelbase: 2,710 mm
Overall height: 1,674 mm
Fuel Capacity: 54 L
Overall Width: 1,882 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bang & Olufsen
Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Overall Length: 4,585 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,681 kg
Lithium ion motor battery
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
SYNC 3
Fuel Consumption: City: 5.5 L/100 km
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights
Active Parking Assist automated reverse sensing system
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Exterior Parking Camera : Active Park Assist automated
Max Cargo Capacity : 1,722 L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8