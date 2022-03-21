2021 Ford Escape

$49,074 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 2 7 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8785658

8785658 Stock #: P0072

P0072 VIN: 1FMCU9DZXMUA07725

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,278 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Rear View Camera Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Exterior Roof Rails Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Black grille w/chrome surround Interior Compass Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Driver seat memory Garage door transmitter Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Mobile hotspot internet access Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Short and long arm rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Leatherette steering wheel trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Memorized Settings for 3 drivers Simulated wood dash trim Simulated wood door trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Leatherette seat upholstery Driver knee airbags Metal-look shift knob trim Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Total Number of Speakers: 10 Clock: In-radio display Front Head Room: 1,016 mm Rear Head Room: 998 mm Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Leg Room: 986 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.4 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,422 mm Front Hip Room: 1,402 mm Wheelbase: 2,710 mm Overall height: 1,674 mm Fuel Capacity: 54 L Overall Width: 1,882 mm Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bang & Olufsen Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Overall Length: 4,585 mm Manual child safety locks Curb weight: 1,681 kg Lithium ion motor battery Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate SYNC 3 Fuel Consumption: City: 5.5 L/100 km SYNC 3 911 Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 4 USB ports LED low/high beam aero-composite headlights Active Parking Assist automated reverse sensing system Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert Front Seat Type : Sport bucket Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Exterior Parking Camera : Active Park Assist automated Max Cargo Capacity : 1,722 L

