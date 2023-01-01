$39,998+ tax & licensing
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Ranger
XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
42,548KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10614837
- Stock #: P0302A
- VIN: 1FTER1FH7MLD56500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cactus Grey Meallic
- Interior Colour Medium Stone
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2021 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This Extended Cab 4X4 pickup has 42,548 kms. It's cactus grey meallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with an 8 inch touchscreen paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Ford Co-pilot360, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER1FH7MLD56500.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.55 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Bucket front seats
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Lane Keep Assist
Automatic Emergency Braking
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Full with storage
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Comfort
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Additional Features
4 door
Park Assist
Automatic locking hubs
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Right rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
Passenger vanity mirrors
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
Left rear passenger door type: Reverse opening
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Intercooled Turbo
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Front Hip Room: 1,417 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Front Head Room: 1,041 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.8 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,744 kg
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.8 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,405 mm
Rear Head Room: 912 mm
Overall Width: 1,976 mm
Black w/metal-look surround grille
Rear Leg Room: 772 mm
Overall height: 1,806 mm
SYNC 3
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Curb weight: 1,975 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Overall Length: 5,354 mm
Wheelbase : 3,221 mm
4G LTE
Max Cargo Capacity : 750 L
SYNC 3/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Ford Co-Pilot360
Rear Collision Warning : Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross Traffic Alert
Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only
Dynamic Hitch Assist
