$57,999+ tax & licensing
$57,999
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation - Remote Start - $409 B/W
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$57,999
+ taxes & licensing
37,450KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8988595
- Stock #: U0588
- VIN: 1GTU9CET6MZ187919
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,450 KM
Compare at $59739 - Our Price is just $57999!
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 37,450 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 277HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is Elevation. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 Elevation is an excellent choice as it comes more enhanced with aluminum wheels, remote engine start, LED cargo box lighting, a large 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, remote keyless entry with push button start, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $408.39 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Rear View Camera
Teen Driver
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
LED Lights
4G LTE
