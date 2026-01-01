Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the 2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD in a striking white finish, built to excel in all driving conditions with its capable AWD system. This SUV offers a harmonious blend of responsive handling and modern functionality. Step inside to a well-appointed interior featuring heated seats and a leather steering wheel, providing both comfort and style. The sunroof/moonroof allows you to enjoy open skies, while the smart device integration ensures seamless connectivity. The power seats and keyless entry add convenience to your journey. Stay connected and confident on the road with advanced technology such as a backup camera and Bluetooth connection. Safety is a priority with features like lane assist and brake assist, complemented by adaptive cruise control for a more enjoyable and secure driving experience. This Honda Passport is ideal for families and adventure seekers looking for a reliable and feature-rich vehicle. Contact Kia On Hunt Club today to learn more about this exceptional SUV and schedule your test drive!

2021 Honda Passport

63,345 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda Passport

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14519488

2021 Honda Passport

Sport AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

  1. 14519488
  2. 14519488
  3. 14519488
  4. 14519488
  5. 14519488
  6. 14519488
  7. 14519488
  8. 14519488
  9. 14519488
  10. 14519488
  11. 14519488
  12. 14519488
  13. 14519488
  14. 14519488
  15. 14519488
  16. 14519488
  17. 14519488
  18. 14519488
  19. 14519488
  20. 14519488
  21. 14519488
  22. 14519488
  23. 14519488
  24. 14519488
  25. 14519488
  26. 14519488
  27. 14519488
  28. 14519488
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
63,345KM
VIN 5FNYF8H20MB501872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 90151
  • Mileage 63,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the 2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD in a striking white finish, built to excel in all driving conditions with its capable AWD system. This SUV offers a harmonious blend of responsive handling and modern functionality. Step inside to a well-appointed interior featuring heated seats and a leather steering wheel, providing both comfort and style. The sunroof/moonroof allows you to enjoy open skies, while the smart device integration ensures seamless connectivity. The power seats and keyless entry add convenience to your journey. Stay connected and confident on the road with advanced technology such as a backup camera and Bluetooth connection. Safety is a priority with features like lane assist and brake assist, complemented by adaptive cruise control for a more enjoyable and secure driving experience. This Honda Passport is ideal for families and adventure seekers looking for a reliable and feature-rich vehicle. Contact Kia On Hunt Club today to learn more about this exceptional SUV and schedule your test drive!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Speakers: 7
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Fuel Tank Capacity: 73.8L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,501lbs)
Departure angle: 28 deg
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.7')
GVWR: 2,400kg (5,291lbs)
Approach angle: 21 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 12.5L/100 km
Compression ratio: 11.50 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 9.8L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front headroom: 1,004mm (39.5)
Fuel economy combined: 11.3L/100 km
Torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Horsepower: 280hp @ 6,000RPM
Rear hiproom: 1,456mm (57.3)
Front hiproom: 1,501mm (59.1)
Engine torque: 262 lb.-ft. @ 4,700RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 93.0mm (3.50 x 3.66)
Front legroom: 1,040mm (40.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,576mm (62.0)
Limited slip differential: electro-mechanical
Exterior height: 1,835mm (72.2)
Curb weight: 1,890kg (4,167lbs)
Rear legroom: 1,005mm (39.6)
Front tires: 245/50HR20.0
Rear tires: 245/50HR20.0
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Rear headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)
A/V remote: CabinControl
Ground clearance (max): 205mm (8.1)
Exterior length: 4,839mm (190.5)
Exterior body width: 2,116mm (83.3)
Wheelbase: 2,817mm (110.9)
Rear shoulder room: 1,573mm (61.9)
Passenger volume: 3,254L (114.9 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,430 L (50 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,854 L (101 cu.ft.)
Blind-Spot View Monitor: right
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) FCW mitigation
Hybrid electric powertrain type: none
Hybrid system combined power torque: none
Electric motor horsepower: none
Hybrid system net power: none
Electric motor 1 torque: none

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

Used 2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD 63,345 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Nepean, ON
2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 CLA 250 4MATIC Coupe 53,366 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring 98,220 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2021 Honda Passport