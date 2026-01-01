$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda Passport
Sport AWD
2021 Honda Passport
Sport AWD
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 90151
- Mileage 63,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the 2021 Honda Passport Sport AWD in a striking white finish, built to excel in all driving conditions with its capable AWD system. This SUV offers a harmonious blend of responsive handling and modern functionality. Step inside to a well-appointed interior featuring heated seats and a leather steering wheel, providing both comfort and style. The sunroof/moonroof allows you to enjoy open skies, while the smart device integration ensures seamless connectivity. The power seats and keyless entry add convenience to your journey. Stay connected and confident on the road with advanced technology such as a backup camera and Bluetooth connection. Safety is a priority with features like lane assist and brake assist, complemented by adaptive cruise control for a more enjoyable and secure driving experience. This Honda Passport is ideal for families and adventure seekers looking for a reliable and feature-rich vehicle. Contact Kia On Hunt Club today to learn more about this exceptional SUV and schedule your test drive!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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613-688-6000