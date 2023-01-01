Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Elantra

40,794 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT - Heated Seats - $193 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT - Heated Seats - $193 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
40,794KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10109799
  • Stock #: U0767
  • VIN: KMHLM4AGXMU147022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0767
  • Mileage 40,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $27809 - Our Price is just $26999!

Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 40,794 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred IVT. This Preferred Elantra brings you into the comforts and tech you expect of a new car with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, an 8 inch touchscreen, and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers and streaming audio. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chrome front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Chrome Grille.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $192.78 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Packages

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Blind Spot Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 47,526 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 40,822 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX ...
 95,548 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory