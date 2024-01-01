Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assistance!</b><br> <br> Compare at $25749 - Our Price is just $24999! <br> <br> Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 84,948 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is Ultimate IVT. This Elantra comes with chrome exterior accents, distance pacing cruise control, an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated leather seats, a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$178.87</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Hyundai Elantra

84,948 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate IVT - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $179 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate IVT - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $179 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

  1. 10922420
  2. 10922420
  3. 10922420
  4. 10922420
  5. 10922420
  6. 10922420
  7. 10922420
  8. 10922420
  9. 10922420
  10. 10922420
  11. 10922420
  12. 10922420
  13. 10922420
  14. 10922420
  15. 10922420
  16. 10922420
  17. 10922420
  18. 10922420
  19. 10922420
  20. 10922420
  21. 10922420
  22. 10922420
  23. 10922420
  24. 10922420
  25. 10922420
  26. 10922420
  27. 10922420
  28. 10922420
  29. 10922420
  30. 10922420
  31. 10922420
  32. 10922420
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
84,948KM
Used
VIN KMHLN4AG6MU170231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0220A
  • Mileage 84,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assistance!

Compare at $25749 - Our Price is just $24999!

Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 84,948 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Elantra's trim level is Ultimate IVT. This Elantra comes with chrome exterior accents, distance pacing cruise control, an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated leather seats, a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Active Driver Assistance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS for sale in Orleans, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GS 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Infiniti QX50 PURE AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Infiniti QX50 PURE AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 21,750 KM $36,234 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera 61,161 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Elantra