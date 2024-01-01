$24,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate IVT - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $179 B/W
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate IVT - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $179 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
84,948KM
Used
VIN KMHLN4AG6MU170231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0220A
- Mileage 84,948 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assistance!
Compare at $25749 - Our Price is just $24999!
Hyundai has come a long way offering amazing quality in this new Elantra. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 84,948 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Elantra's trim level is Ultimate IVT. This Elantra comes with chrome exterior accents, distance pacing cruise control, an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated leather seats, a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Seats, Active Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $178.87 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Active Driver Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Hyundai Elantra