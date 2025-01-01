$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,601KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5MU081124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driver Assistance!
This 2021 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact sedan. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 90,601 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT. This Elantra comes with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. the Sun and Safety package adds a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driver Assistance, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
This 2021 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact sedan. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 90,601 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT. This Elantra comes with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. the Sun and Safety package adds a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driver Assistance, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Active Driver Assistance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT 90,601 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT - Heated Seats - $128 B/W 75,369 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L - Sunroof - Leather Seats - $266 B/W 156,592 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Hyundai Elantra