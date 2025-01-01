Menu
Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Driver Assistance, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

This 2021 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement thats hard to find in a compact sedan. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 80,090 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantras trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT. This Elantra comes with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. the Sun and Safety package adds a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Hyundai Elantra

80,090 KM

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

VIN KMHLM4AG6MU071332

This 2021 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact sedan. This 2021 Hyundai Elantra is for sale today.

Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 80,090 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Tech Package IVT. This Elantra comes with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated steering wheel, proximity key, auto shut-off at idle, automatic headlamps, cruise control, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, alloy wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. the Sun and Safety package adds a power sunroof, navigation, hands free trunk lid, remote start, and blind spot assistance.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

