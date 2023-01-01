2021 Hyundai KONA

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 , 6 9 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10464345

10464345 Stock #: U0812

U0812 VIN: KM8K1CAA3MU731580

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U0812

Mileage 6,690 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features 7 inch Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.