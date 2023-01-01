Menu
2021 Hyundai KONA

6,690 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essential - Heated Seats - Cruise Control

Location

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,690KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10464345
  • Stock #: U0812
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA3MU731580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U0812
  • Mileage 6,690 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

A different breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2021 Hyundai KONA! This 2021 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 6,690 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Kona's trim level is Essential. Our KONA features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7 inch colour touch screen with a built in rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, aluminum wheels, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, cruise control, remote keyless entry, LED day time running lights, a 60/40 split-fold rear seat, dual USB charging ports, power windows and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 7 Inch Touchscreen.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

7 inch Touchscreen

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

