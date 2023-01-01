2021 Hyundai PALISADE

$44,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 5 , 8 6 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10478445

10478445 Stock #: L285

L285 VIN: KM8R3DHE4MU229717

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 55,866 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Sunroof Chrome Grille Interior Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Driver Assistance Auto Leveling Suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.