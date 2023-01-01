$44,999+ tax & licensing
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred - Sunroof - Heated Seats - $318 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
55,866KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10478445
- Stock #: L285
- VIN: KM8R3DHE4MU229717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,866 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $46349 - Our Price is just $44999!
A late comer to the 3 row SUV segment, this Hyundai Palisade is ready to change the game. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 55,866 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Palisade's trim level is Preferred. Stepping up to this Preferred Palisade brings a sunroof, driver memory settings, auto-leveling rear suspension, blind spot and rear cross traffic collision mitigation, safe exit rear doors, dual zone automatic climate control, bigger wheels, chrome grille accents, proximity keys, and remote start. Other premium features include a haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, rear parking sensors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, 7 inch multi information display, reclining second row seats, one touch sliding seats for 3rd row access, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, shiftronic manual mode with paddle shifters, drive mode select and twin exhaust outlets provide style and capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Auto Leveling Suspension, Driver Assistance, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $317.98 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Driver Assistance
Auto Leveling Suspension
