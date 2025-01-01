$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Essential 8-Passenger AWD
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Essential 8-Passenger AWD
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
61,800KM
VIN KM8R2DHE2MU212644
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # QB0437A
- Mileage 61,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Driver Assistance, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
With its impressive features list, awesome SUV capability, and luxury interior, this Palisade proves that good things take time. This 2021 Hyundai Palisade is for sale today.
This Hyundai Palisade is the newest vehicle in the Hyundai line-up. With a features list that would fit in with the luxury SUV segment attached to a price tag you expect from a budget manufacturer, this Palisade was made to take the SUV segment by storm. For the next classic SUV people are sure to talk about for years, look no further than the Hyundai Palisade. This SUV has 61,800 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Palisade's trim level is Essential 8-Passenger AWD. This entry level Palisade brings way more than you expect with such an approachable price tag. Tech features like a haptic steering wheel, stop and go adaptive cruise, forward collision mitigation, lane keep assist, driver attention warnings, high beam assist, and rear parking sensors for driver assistance and Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 8 inch display, Bluetooth, rear seat Quiet Mode, and 7 USB ports for connectivity make this car feel way more expensive than it is. Luxury features like heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, 3.5 inch multi information display, reclining second row seats, one touch sliding seats for 3rd row access, and under floor storage keep you comfy while aluminum wheels, LED lighting, heated power side mirrors, shiftronic manual mode with paddle shifters, drive mode select and twin exhaust outlets provide style and capability.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Hyundai PALISADE