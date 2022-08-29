2021 Hyundai PALISADE

$51,999 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 0 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9272896

9272896 Stock #: U0653

U0653 VIN: KM8R3DHE5MU184853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,014 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Chrome Grille Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Driver Assistance Auto Leveling Suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.