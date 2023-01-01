2021 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 3 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10434741

10434741 Stock #: PB0009A

PB0009A VIN: KM8J33A49MU324864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PB0009A

Mileage 111,338 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Lane Change Assist Safety Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.