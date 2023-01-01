2021 Hyundai Tucson

$31,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 7 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10478442

10478442 Stock #: L284

L284 VIN: KM8J3CAL1MU343349

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 40,779 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Detection Lane Change Assist Safety Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.