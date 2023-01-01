Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

40,779 KM

Details Description Features

Preferred - $228 B/W

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

40,779KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10478442
  • Stock #: L284
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL1MU343349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels!

Compare at $32959 - Our Price is just $31999!

Full of amazing features, this 2021 Tucson is more than a capable and reliable family SUV, it represents the new wave of modern SUVs. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 40,779 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $227.56 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Safety Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

