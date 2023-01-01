Menu
2021 Hyundai Tucson

60,900 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L Ultimate AWD - Cooled Seats

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L Ultimate AWD - Cooled Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

60,900KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10494003
  Stock #: L286
  VIN: KM8J3CAL1MU319861

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # L286
  Mileage 60,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats!

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 60,900 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Ultimate AWD. This Ultimate trim is the top level and offers everything you need in an SUV. Features include larger aluminum wheels, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, a larger 8 inch colour touch screen with navigation, high beam assist and ventilated leather seats. The passenger and driver seats are powered for added comfort and it also comes with a premium Infinity audio system, power liftgate, a large panoramic sunroof and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

