2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
2021 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
59,133KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA46MU377876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,133 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels!
The 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 59,133 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Safety Package
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Hyundai Tucson