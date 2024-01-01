Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> The 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, its the SUV thats always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, its always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 59,133 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Tucsons trim level is Preferred. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Hyundai Tucson

59,133 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,133KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA46MU377876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels!

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 59,133 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Safety Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport XT6 SPORT, BLACK ONYX PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAV, BREMBO BRAKES for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport XT6 SPORT, BLACK ONYX PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAV, BREMBO BRAKES 34,525 KM $58,998 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 209,486 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4DR AUTO for sale in Nepean, ON
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4DR AUTO 260,210 KM $11,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson