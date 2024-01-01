$27,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Luxury AWD - Ex-lease - $200 B/W
2021 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L Luxury AWD - Ex-lease - $200 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,591KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8J3CAL5MU365063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L389
- Mileage 38,591 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Ex-lease, Low Mileage!
Compare at $28839 - Our Price is just $27999!
Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This low mileage SUV has just 38,591 kms. It's ash black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Luxury AWD. Upgrading to this all wheel drive Luxury trim over the lower Preferred trim is as great choice as you will get a power rear liftgate, leather heated seats, surround view monitoring and a second row USB port. It also includes aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. This Luxury trim also receives a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start and a rear view camera. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free phone system with voice recognition, dual zone climate control, an 8 way power driver seat plus much more!
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.74 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $28839 - Our Price is just $27999!
Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This low mileage SUV has just 38,591 kms. It's ash black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L Luxury AWD. Upgrading to this all wheel drive Luxury trim over the lower Preferred trim is as great choice as you will get a power rear liftgate, leather heated seats, surround view monitoring and a second row USB port. It also includes aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. This Luxury trim also receives a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key for push button start and a rear view camera. Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth hands-free phone system with voice recognition, dual zone climate control, an 8 way power driver seat plus much more!
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $199.74 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline - Certified 9,678 KM $36,998 + tax & lic
2021 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury 78,752 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport SPORT, AWD, 6 PASSENGER, NAV, TECH PACKAGE 18,300 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Hyundai Tucson