2021 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Preferred FWD
2021 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Preferred FWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,189KM
VIN KM8J33A48MU375966
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # QB1023A
- Mileage 107,189 KM
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels!
Whether you are exploring city streets, cruising down the highway or fighting through Monday morning gridlock, this Tucson's engine will get you where you're going with plenty of power and efficiency. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is for sale today.
2021 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are. This 2021 Hyundai Tucson is ready to show you what an affordable family SUV should be.This SUV has 107,189 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Preferred FWD. This Preferred trim is a great choice that comes with aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Safety Package, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats (3-Steps) -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW)
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
62 L Fuel Tank
3.510 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs)
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Lane Change Assist
Safety Package
2021 Hyundai Tucson