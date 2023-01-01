Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

54,086 KM

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred IVT - Heated Seats

2021 Hyundai Venue

Preferred IVT - Heated Seats

54,086KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10629123
  • Stock #: PB0052A
  • VIN: KMHRC8A38MU064917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels!

The 2021 Venue sets itself apart as Hyundais newest charismatic crossover with style to match. This 2021 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 54,086 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Venue's trim level is Preferred IVT. This Venue Preferred comes lots of extra features over the base model Essential that includes blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Lane Change Assist
Forward Collision Assist

