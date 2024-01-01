$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2021 Hyundai Venue
Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
45,875KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A38MU095200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist!
The 2021 Venue sets itself apart as Hyundais newest charismatic crossover with style to match. This 2021 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 45,875 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Venue's trim level is Trend IVT. This Venue Trend comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Lane Change Assist
Forward Collision Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Hyundai Venue