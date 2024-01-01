Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist!</b><br> <br> The 2021 Venue sets itself apart as Hyundais newest charismatic crossover with style to match. This 2021 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 45,875 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Venues trim level is Trend IVT. This Venue Trend comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Hyundai Venue

45,875 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,875KM
Used
VIN KMHRC8A38MU095200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,875 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist!

The 2021 Venue sets itself apart as Hyundais newest charismatic crossover with style to match. This 2021 Hyundai Venue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2021 Hyundai Venue is a smaller CUV that is big on modern style. With short overhangs making it easier to parallel park, a peppy yet fuel efficient engine and plenty of space for groceries, the Hyundai Venue makes for the best practical city sport-ute you can buy. This SUV has 45,875 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Venue's trim level is Trend IVT. This Venue Trend comes with extra features over the lower Essential and Preferred trim, and includes 17 inch aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, blind spot awareness, rear cross-traffic collision warning and lane change assist, forward collision-avoidance assist, a heated steering wheel, proximity keyless entry system with remote start and drive mode select. You will also get 3 stage heated front seats, an 8 inch colour touch screen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, 60/40 split-fold rear seats, heated side mirrors, high beam assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist, Forward Collision Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Lane Change Assist
Forward Collision Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - Aluminum Wheels for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock - Aluminum Wheels 67,209 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale in Nepean, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT 130,895 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT - Sunroof - Heated Seats 45,875 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Venue