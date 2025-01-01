$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate IVT w/Black Interior
2021 Hyundai Venue
Ultimate IVT w/Black Interior
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
Used
148,550KM
VIN KMHRC8A38MU112187
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,550 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Tracker System
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
POWER MOONROOF
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Turning radius: 5.1m (16.7')
Fuel economy city: 7.9L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 45.0L
Compression ratio: 11.20 to 1
Manual-shift auto: SHIFTRONIC
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear headroom: 980mm (38.6)
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Emergency communication system: BlueLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,365mm (53.7)
Forward collision: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Front shoulder room: 1,370mm (53.9)
Ground clearance (min): 170mm (6.7)
Front headroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Exterior body width: 1,770mm (69.7)
Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,565mm (61.6)
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (RCCW) warning
Blind spot: Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) warning
Rear legroom: 870mm (34.3)
Front tires: 205/55HR17.0
Rear tires: 205/55HR17.0
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear View Monitor yes
Torque: 113 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Engine torque: 113 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 75.6mm x 89.0mm (2.98 x 3.50)
Wheelbase: 2,520mm (99.2)
Horsepower: 121hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine horsepower: 121hp @ 6,300RPM
Curb weight: 1,201kg (2,648lbs)
GVWR: 1,710kg (3,770lbs)
Exterior length: 4,040mm (159.1)
Passenger volume: 2,602L (91.9 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Engine litres: 1.6L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 528 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 902 L (32 cu.ft.)
