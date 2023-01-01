$20,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX Premium - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2021 Kia Forte
EX Premium - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
75,603KM
Used
VIN 3KPF54AD5ME347471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R0027A
- Mileage 75,603 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay!
For a compact sedan, this 2021 Kia Forte is a spacious, comfortable, and very nimble vehicle, offering a thrilling and very comfortable ride quality. This 2021 Kia Forte is for sale today in Nepean.
Very reminiscent of the flagship Stinger, this Kia Forte has the good looks to match its outstanding performance capabilities. With a spacious interior seldom found in a compact sedan, this Forte offers affordable practicality for a vibrant and active family. Further complementing the quality of this vehicle is the excellent fit and finish, both inside and out, allowing for a solid feeling regardless of the road surface or condition.This sedan has 75,603 kms. It's radiant red metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Forte's trim level is EX Premium. This EX Premium adds adaptive cruise control, UVO phone connectivity, a smart key with push button start, obstacle detection, dual zone climate automatic climate control, and high beam assist to the long list of great standard features. These include a power sunroof, wireless charging, lane keep assistance, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, forward collision avoidance assistance, heated front seats and steering wheel, leather wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel audio controls and remote keyless entry. Infotainment is provided by an impressive system complete with an 8 inch display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB inputs. The exterior also comes with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, chrome exterior styling and heated side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keeping Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $136.78 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keeping Assist
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.9 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall height: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,073 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,346 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,405 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,720 kg
Front Head Room: 985 mm
Rear Head Room: 952 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Overall Length: 4,640 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Rear Hip Room: 1,298 mm
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Curb weight: 1,319 kg
Rear Leg Room: 906 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
2 USB ports
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
UVO Intelligence
Max cargo capacity: 434 L
Forward Collision Mitigation : Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA)
Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
$20,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 Kia Forte