$23,499
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Kia Rio
2021 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+ - Heated Seats - Android Auto - $169 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$23,499
+ taxes & licensing
26,922KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9628612
- Stock #: U0681
- VIN: 3KPA25AD3ME432236
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,922 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24204 - Our Price is just $23499!
With the value of a budget car, but the features of a luxury sedan, you get everything you need and more with this stylish 2021 Kia Rio. This 2021 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Rio was built to be efficient and affordable, while offering a surprising array of modern features like an infotainment system with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/MP3 and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value is a loaded interior featuring heated front seats and steering wheel, leather steering wheel with audio controls, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, rearview camera, automatic headlights, and heated power side mirrors.This low mileage hatchback has just 26,922 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX+. This LX+ adds some awesome features to modernize your Rio5 with cruise control, air conditioning and Bluetooth connectivity with streaming audio. Additional features include amazing tech like a large 8 inch touch screen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay AUX and USB inputs and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value, this Rio5 is loaded with heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, a rearview camera, automatic headlights and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.44 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3