Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Rio

26,922 KM

Details Description Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Rio

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+ - Heated Seats - Android Auto - $169 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Rio

5-Door LX+ - Heated Seats - Android Auto - $169 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
26,922KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9628612
  • Stock #: U0681
  • VIN: 3KPA25AD3ME432236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio!

Compare at $24204 - Our Price is just $23499!

With the value of a budget car, but the features of a luxury sedan, you get everything you need and more with this stylish 2021 Kia Rio. This 2021 Kia Rio 5-door is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Rio was built to be efficient and affordable, while offering a surprising array of modern features like an infotainment system with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth, aux and USB inputs, and AM/FM/MP3 and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value is a loaded interior featuring heated front seats and steering wheel, leather steering wheel with audio controls, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, rearview camera, automatic headlights, and heated power side mirrors.This low mileage hatchback has just 26,922 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Rio 5-door's trim level is LX+. This LX+ adds some awesome features to modernize your Rio5 with cruise control, air conditioning and Bluetooth connectivity with streaming audio. Additional features include amazing tech like a large 8 inch touch screen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay AUX and USB inputs and satellite radio. Continuing the Kia tradition of high value, this Rio5 is loaded with heated front seats, a leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, a rearview camera, automatic headlights and heated power side mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Remote Keyless Entry, Satellite Radio, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $168.44 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Kia Rio 5-Door ...
 33,170 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Rio 5-Door ...
 49,447 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Rio 5-Door ...
 26,922 KM
$23,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory