$27,880+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM AWD
2021 Kia Seltos
EX PREMIUM AWD
Location
Kia on Hunt Club
350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5
613-688-6000
$27,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 78811
- Mileage 41,413 KM
Vehicle Description
***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Windows
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Kia on Hunt Club
Kia on Hunt Club
Call Dealer
613-688-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-688-6000