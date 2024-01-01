Menu
Account
Sign In
***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)

2021 Kia Seltos

41,413 KM

Details Description Features

$27,880

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Seltos

EX PREMIUM AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

  1. 11823014
  2. 11823014
  3. 11823014
  4. 11823014
  5. 11823014
  6. 11823014
  7. 11823014
  8. 11823014
  9. 11823014
  10. 11823014
  11. 11823014
  12. 11823014
  13. 11823014
  14. 11823014
  15. 11823014
  16. 11823014
  17. 11823014
  18. 11823014
  19. 11823014
  20. 11823014
  21. 11823014
  22. 11823014
  23. 11823014
  24. 11823014
  25. 11823014
  26. 11823014
  27. 11823014
  28. 11823014
  29. 11823014
  30. 11823014
Contact Seller

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,413KM
VIN KNDERCAA4M7154499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 78811
  • Mileage 41,413 KM

Vehicle Description

***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Departure angle: 28 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Approach angle: 28 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 7.6L/100 km
GVWR: 1,890kg (4,167lbs)
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Rear tires: 215/55HR17.0
Front tires: 215/55HR17.0
Drive type: all-wheel
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) active
Front hiproom: 1,347mm (53.0)
Exterior height: 1,630mm (64.2)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
Front headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Tracker system: UVO Intelligence
Emergency communication system: UVO Intelligence
Horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Adaptive Cruise Control: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Collision Avoid Assist (BSCA) active
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance-Assist (RCCA) mitigation
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) mitigation
Seat Upholstery: leatherette SOFINO
Curb weight: 1,445kg (3,185lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,778 L (63 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 752 L (27 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD 41,413 KM $27,880 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Telluride X-Line AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Kia Telluride X-Line AWD 0 $63,895 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sorento X-Line Limited AWD w/Olive Brown Interior for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Kia Sorento X-Line Limited AWD w/Olive Brown Interior 0 $50,975 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos