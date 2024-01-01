Menu
Account
Sign In
***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)

2021 Kia Seltos

88,250 KM

Details Description Features

$20,440

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

  1. 11834204
  2. 11834204
  3. 11834204
  4. 11834204
  5. 11834204
  6. 11834204
  7. 11834204
  8. 11834204
  9. 11834204
  10. 11834204
  11. 11834204
  12. 11834204
  13. 11834204
  14. 11834204
  15. 11834204
  16. 11834204
  17. 11834204
  18. 11834204
  19. 11834204
  20. 11834204
  21. 11834204
Contact Seller

$20,440

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,250KM
VIN KNDEPCAA7M7081196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Neptune Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 78891
  • Mileage 88,250 KM

Vehicle Description

***A car you can call new! This Beautiful Kia is a certified pre-owned.*** 135 Point Vehicle Inspection, 30 Day / 2000 KM Exchange Policy, Free 90 Days XM Trial. Recent Graduates can receive an additional $500 bonus towards their Kia Certified pre owned vehicle. (conditions apply please see dealer)

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Departure angle: 28 deg
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Approach angle: 28 deg
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 7.6L/100 km
GVWR: 1,890kg (4,167lbs)
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Front legroom: 1,051mm (41.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,395mm (54.9)
Rear legroom: 965mm (38.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Ground clearance (min): 185mm (7.3)
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Rear hiproom: 1,240mm (48.8)
Rear tires: 215/55HR17.0
Front tires: 215/55HR17.0
Drive type: all-wheel
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front hiproom: 1,347mm (53.0)
Exterior height: 1,630mm (64.2)
Front headroom: 1,017mm (40.0)
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Exterior length: 4,370mm (172.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,409mm (55.5)
Rear headroom: 975mm (38.4)
Wheelbase: 2,630mm (103.5)
Blind spot: Blind-Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 146hp @ 6,200RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Curb weight: 1,445kg (3,185lbs)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,778 L (63 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 752 L (27 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD 41,413 KM $27,880 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Telluride X-Line AWD for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Kia Telluride X-Line AWD 0 $63,895 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sorento X-Line Limited AWD w/Olive Brown Interior for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Kia Sorento X-Line Limited AWD w/Olive Brown Interior 0 $50,975 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,440

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos