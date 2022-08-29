Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Kia Sorento

19,100 KM

Details Description Features

$37,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Sorento

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Sorento

LX+ AWD

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

  1. 9307918
  2. 9307918
  3. 9307918
  4. 9307918
  5. 9307918
  6. 9307918
  7. 9307918
  8. 9307918
  9. 9307918
  10. 9307918
  11. 9307918
  12. 9307918
  13. 9307918
  14. 9307918
  15. 9307918
  16. 9307918
  17. 9307918
  18. 9307918
  19. 9307918
  20. 9307918
  21. 9307918
Contact Seller

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

19,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307918
  • Stock #: 66461
  • VIN: 5XYRGDLC3MG020162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gravity Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 66461
  • Mileage 19,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle At Kia on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Presented in a Bright, Clean & Heated INDOOR SHOWROOM for your convenience. Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our Kia On Hunt Club 135 Point Inspection process. Saftied to exacting MTO standards. Then and only then, driven by our Used Car Manager to confirm that it's ready to become part of your family. Our Sales staff are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers & we have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. Don't see what your looking for! Submit a vehicle locate request directly to me and I will make it my personal mission to find exactly what your looking for. Tony Chalhoub, Used Car Manager tony@kiaonhuntclub.com

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
3rd row seats: split-bench
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Approach angle: 17 deg
Departure angle: 22 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Drive type: all-wheel
Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1)
Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L
Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3)
Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4)
Exterior height: 1,695mm (66.7)
Ground clearance (min): 176mm (6.9)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,480kg (5,467lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8)
Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8)
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00)
Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7)
Engine horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine litres: 2.5L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active
3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6)
3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8)
Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1)
3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car/Ped mitigation
Curb weight: 1,761kg (3,882lbs)
Towing capacity: 1,270kg (2,800lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia on Hunt Club

2021 Kia Sorento LX+...
 19,100 KM
$37,495 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Camry 4D...
 73,798 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte GT-Li...
 13,500 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Call Dealer

613-688-XXXX

(click to show)

613-688-6000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory