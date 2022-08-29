2021 Kia Sorento

$37,495 + taxes & licensing 1 9 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gravity Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 66461

Mileage 19,100 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Sway Control Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Seat upholstery: cloth Variable intake manifold Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Engine displacement: 2.5 L 3rd row seats: split-bench Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Rear cargo: liftgate Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Approach angle: 17 deg Departure angle: 22 deg Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Fuel economy city: 10.1L/100 km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance Front tires: 235/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0 Fuel economy highway: 9.2L/100 km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Auto high-beam headlights Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear Primary LCD size: 8.0 Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Drive type: all-wheel Rear headroom: 994mm (39.1) Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Front shoulder room: 1,500mm (59.1) Exterior length: 4,800mm (189.0) Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Fuel tank capacity: 67.0L Front headroom: 1,024mm (40.3) Front legroom: 1,052mm (41.4) Exterior height: 1,695mm (66.7) Ground clearance (min): 176mm (6.9) Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6) Fuel economy combined: 9.7L/100 km GVWR: 2,480kg (5,467lbs) Interior cargo volume: 357 L (13 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Exterior body width: 1,900mm (74.8) Wheelbase: 2,815mm (110.8) Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM Engine bore x stroke: 88.5mm x 101.5mm (3.48 x 4.00) Rear legroom: 1,060mm (41.7) Engine horsepower: 191hp @ 6,100RPM Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine litres: 2.5L Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS) active 3rd row legroom: 752mm (29.6) 3rd row headroom: 935mm (36.8) Rear hiproom: 1,399mm (55.1) 3rd row hiproom: 1,080mm (42.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,475mm (58.1) 3rd row shoulder room: 1,345mm (53.0) Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,139 L (76 cu.ft.) Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Pedestrian detection: prevention Forward collision: Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) Car/Ped mitigation Curb weight: 1,761kg (3,882lbs) Towing capacity: 1,270kg (2,800lbs)

