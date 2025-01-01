Menu
2021 Kia Soul

74,212 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Soul

LX IVT

12673476

2021 Kia Soul

LX IVT

Location

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-6000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,212KM
VIN KNDJ23AU1M7751543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 82831
  • Mileage 74,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Exterior

Rear Window Wiper

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 8.5L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 7.0L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera rear
Engine torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Torque: 132 lb.-ft. @ 4,500RPM
Front headroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Front legroom: 1,044mm (41.1)
Engine bore x stroke: 81.0mm x 97.0mm (3.19 x 3.82)
Rear legroom: 985mm (38.8)
Fuel economy combined: 7.9L/100 km
Horsepower: 147hp @ 6,200RPM
Compression ratio: 12.50 to 1
Curb weight: 1,290kg (2,844lbs)
Exterior body width: 1,800mm (70.9)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Fuel tank capacity: 54.0L
GVWR: 1,825kg (4,023lbs)
Exterior length: 4,195mm (165.2)
Exterior height: 1,600mm (63.0)
Wheelbase: 2,600mm (102.4)
Rear headroom: 1,003mm (39.5)
Front hiproom: 1,360mm (53.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,340mm (52.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 530 L (19 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,758 L (62 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia on Hunt Club

Kia on Hunt Club

350 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

Kia on Hunt Club

613-688-6000

2021 Kia Soul