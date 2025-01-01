$33,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve - Sunroof - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,600KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K96MBL03679
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate!
Whether you're drawn to its luxurious interior, handsome styling, or outstanding versatility, the Lincoln Nautilus has a lot to offer as a luxury crossover SUV. This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
This 2021 Lincoln Nautilus is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, well-appointed crossover SUV. It has a sleek design highlighted by a signature Lincoln grille that lets everyone know you are riding in luxury. With a smooth ride and unbeatable interior quality and feel, this 2020 Nautilus leaves you wanting for nothing but more time behind the wheel. This SUV has 88,600 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with this Lincoln Nautilus Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8K96MBL03679.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $237.67 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: V
Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black door trim
Aluminum dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Total Number of Speakers: 13
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Active suspension
Clock: In-radio display
LED Lights
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Rear Leg Room: 1,006 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Rear Hip Room: 1,412 mm
Wheelbase: 2,858 mm
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,087 mm
Front Head Room: 960 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,433 mm
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Curb weight: 2,062 kg
Overall height: 1,682 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
911 Assist
SYNC 3
Max cargo capacity: 1,948 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,498 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Revel
Rear View Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Overall Width: 2,184 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
4 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Overall Length: 4,826 mm
Collision Mitigation
SiriusXM with 360L AM/FM/HD/Satellite
4G Wi-Fi
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
SYNC 4
Panoramic Vista Roof Express Open/Close Glass Sunroof
Forward Collision Mitigation : Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking
SiriusXM with 360L Satellite Radio
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - keyfob and smart device (subscription required)
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
LED Low/High Beam Reflector Headlights
Wireless Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 Lincoln Nautilus