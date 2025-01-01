$55,998+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC
43 AMG 4MATIC SUV - Premium Package
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC
43 AMG 4MATIC SUV - Premium Package
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$55,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,609KM
VIN W1N0G6EB2MV303887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,609 KM
Vehicle Description
Premium Package, Heated Steering Wheel!
Power and capability is refined by a remarkably luxurious interior, all encased in a stylish, sleek exterior. This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This SUV has 55,609 kms. It's selenite grey metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 385HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our GLC's trim level is 43 AMG 4MATIC SUV. This AMG 43 GLC brings a sunroof, an AMG steering wheel, and performance and styling upgrades to earn that AMG badge. With heated ARTICO seats, memory settings, a power liftgate, and remote keyless entry, this GLC is as convenient and comfortable as it is cool and capable. Add in the tech features, like Apple CarPlay, blind spot assist, active emergency braking, driver attention monitoring, and a rear view camera and some sweet style from the aluminum wheels and chrome trim, and you have an instant classic. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Package, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $391.47 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Run flat tires
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Driver knee airbags
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Independent front suspension classification
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
4-corner leveling suspension
Air front spring
Air rear spring
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Twin Turbo
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Driver and passenger seat memory
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Wheel Diameter: 20
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Active suspension
Tires: Profile: 40
Driver adjustable suspension height and ride control
Simulated Suede/Leatherette Seat Upholstery
Wheel Width: 9.5
Overall Width: 1,930 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,455 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
Diameter of tires: 20.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Rear Leg Room: 947 mm
Tires: Width: 285 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Head Room: 960 mm
Curb weight: 1,880 kg
AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 1,600 L
Gross vehicle weight: 2,460 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length: 4,661 mm
Keyless ignition with push button start
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
5 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Prevention Assist
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
ECall Emergency System
Wheelbase: 2,873 mm
Overall height: 1,627 mm
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start - smart device only (subscription required)
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Trim
Exterior Entry Lights : Remote activated w/puddle lights
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
$55,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC