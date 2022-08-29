Menu
2021 Nissan Rogue

25,162 KM

$34,888

+ tax & licensing
$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

Hyundai on Hunt Club

613-688-3600

2021 Nissan Rogue

2021 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

2021 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-688-3600

$34,888

+ taxes & licensing

25,162KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9314623
  Stock #: 158271
  VIN: 5N1AT3BB4MC789281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 158271
  • Mileage 25,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Great looking car with tons of features! * 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder * Automatic transmission * Clean carfax * Air Conditioning * Alloy rims * Sunroof * Heated seat * Proximity key * Push button start * Cruise Control * Bluetooth * Backup camera * spoiler * Remote Keyless Entry * Tilt and telescopic steering wheel * 60/40 split-folding rear bench seats Why buy your next PRE-OWNED vehicle at Hyundai on Hunt Club? Our vehicles are ALWAYS ready to show, in more ways than one. They are: Flawlessly Detailed & Reconditioned. Fully inspected based on our 120 Point Inspection process. Saftied to MTO standards. Each and every vehicle is then driven by our highly qualified Service Technicians to ensure 100% satisfaction Our Sales representative's are trained specifically to help each and every pre-owned vehicle buyer with their own unique needs and desires Our Selection is second to none, we have Cars, Trucks, SUV's, Crossovers and anything to match your desire. We have vehicles for every budget too. Our finance options are extensive and we can help almost anybody get into a vehicle, good credit or bad. LET US SHOW YOU WHY NOBODY DEALS LIKE DILAWRI!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 9.2L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 24 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Approach angle: 19 deg
Rear tires: 235/60HR18.0
Front tires: 235/60HR18.0
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,843L (100.4 cu.ft.)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Rear headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Fuel economy combined: 8.3L/100 km
Drive type: all-wheel
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Front shoulder room: 1,450mm (57.1)
Forward collision: Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 208mm (8.2)
Front headroom: 995mm (39.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Wheelbase: 2,706mm (106.5)
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Payload: 408kg (899lbs)
Front legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Interior cargo volume: 1,028 L (36 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Exterior length: 4,648mm (183.0)
Rear legroom: 978mm (38.5)
Front hiproom: 1,374mm (54.1)
GVWR: 2,095kg (4,619lbs)
Rear collision: mitigation
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,064 L (73 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear: Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) yes
Adaptive Cruise Control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Blind spot: Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) active
Engine litres: 2.5L
Torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Engine torque: 181 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Sunroof sunshade: power
Exterior parking camera front: Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) yes
Exterior parking camera left: Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) yes
Exterior parking camera right: Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM) yes
Lane departure: Lane Departure Warning (LDW) active
Curb weight: 1,601kg (3,530lbs)
Towing capacity: 612kg (1,349lbs)

Email Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

Hyundai on Hunt Club

390 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

