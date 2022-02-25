$50,999+ tax & licensing
$50,999
+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500
Classic Express - Aluminum Wheels - $360 B/W
Location
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
$50,999
+ taxes & licensing
9,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8289072
- Stock #: NB0597A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT5MG708427
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $52529 - Our Price is just $50999!
This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is the truck to have, thanks to its incredible powertrain and a well-appointed interior. This 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 9,100 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Express. Upgrading to this rugged 1500 Classic Express is a great choice as it comes loaded with stylish aluminum wheels, body colored bumpers, front fog lights, heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability control and trailer sway control. Additional features include ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, air conditioning, an infotainment hub with SiriusXM, radio 3.0 and a USB port, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6RR7KT5MG708427.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $359.71 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - & fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
REAR CAMERA
SiriusXM
