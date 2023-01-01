$34,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2021 Subaru ASCENT
Touring w/ Captain's Chairs
2021 Subaru ASCENT
Touring w/ Captain's Chairs
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
83,199KM
Used
VIN 4S4WMAGD7M3404930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-572A
- Mileage 83,199 KM
Vehicle Description
Captain's Chairs, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Assist!
With instantly recognizable style and respectable off-road capability, this Subaru Ascent is one of the best three-row crossovers on the market. This 2021 Subaru Ascent is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
Introducing the 3-row, family-sized SUV as envisioned by Subaru - the 2021 Subaru Ascent. This mid-size SUV showcases the performance, reliability, safety and value youve come to expect from Subaru, but in an entirely different kind of package. This Ascent offers seating for up to 8 passengers, a supremely comfortable ride and generous interior space - but also delivers levels of all-road/all-weather capability and handling prowess that are completely unexpected from the typical 3-row SUV. The 2021 Subaru Ascent: comfort, convenience, adventure and peace-of-mind for the whole family. This SUV has 83,199 kms. It's ice silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ascent's trim level is Touring w/ Captain's Chairs. Upgrade to this Ascent Touring and get more features without breaking the bank. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear HVAC controls, three-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, EyeSight driver assist system, heated front seats, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Captain's Chairs, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Blind Spot Assist, Eyesight, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $227.98 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Power Tailgate
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Eyesight
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Trim
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Rear captain chairs
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Captain's Chairs
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.6 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,019 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 73 L
3rd Row Head Room: 922 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
Overall Width: 1,931 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Wheelbase: 2,890 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,998 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,467 mm
Rear Head Room: 984 mm
Overall height: 1,819 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
STARLINK
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
3rd Row Leg Room: 804 mm
Rear Leg Room: 979 mm
Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Max cargo capacity: 2,435 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,552 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,533 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,460 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,454 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,165 mm
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Center Console Trim : Piano Black/Metal-Look
Curb weight: 2,053 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$34,998
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 Subaru ASCENT