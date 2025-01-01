Menu
All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carproof History Report . Dilawri Jeep Dodge Chrysler Ram takes pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and an ongoing service relationship. No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC.

2021 Subaru Forester

59,491 KM

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience

12490204

2021 Subaru Forester

2.5i Convenience

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,491KM
VIN JF2SKEFC0MH416592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C2018
  • Mileage 59,491 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.7')
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Cylinder configuration: H-4
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Fuel economy highway: 7.2L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/60HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/60HR17.0
Auto high-beam headlights
Fuel tank capacity: 63.0L
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Emergency communication system: STARLINK
Ground clearance (min): 220mm (8.7)
Primary LCD size: 6.5
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Rear legroom: 1,000mm (39.4)
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Exterior height: 1,730mm (68.1)
Front shoulder room: 1,478mm (58.2)
Exterior length: 4,625mm (182.1)
Exterior body width: 1,815mm (71.5)
Fuel economy city: 9.0L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 8.2L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,047mm (41.2)
Curb weight: 1,587kg (3,499lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,374mm (54.1)
Rear headroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Horsepower: 182hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 182hp @ 5,800RPM
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine bore x stroke: 94.0mm x 90.0mm (3.70 x 3.54)
Adaptive Cruise Control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane departure: EyeSight Lane Keep Assist active
Torque: 176 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Forward collision: EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking mitigation
Engine torque: 176 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
GVWR: 2,223kg (4,901lbs)
Front legroom: 1,101mm (43.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,361mm (53.6)
Rear shoulder room: 1,454mm (57.2)
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Engine litres: 2.5L
Internet access capable: STARLINK
Tracker system: STARLINK
Rear collision: Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB) mitigation
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Passenger volume: 3,169L (111.9 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,155 L (76 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 881 L (31 cu.ft.)

Dilawri Chrysler

Dilawri Chrysler

370 W Hunt Club Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 1A5

613-801-0278

2021 Subaru Forester