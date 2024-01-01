2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> Hard to get to is where the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek goes in easy comfort and style. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others cant. Whether its a highway or high pass the Crosstreks high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This low mileage SUV has just 38,605 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. <br> <br> Our Crosstreks trim level is Limited w/Eyesight. This Crosstrek Limited is the top trim complete with Subarus patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This safety package comes on top of an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), and a premium sound system. For comfort, this crossover has dual zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, leather seats, a 6 way power drivers seat and a power sunroof. For safety, it packs in steering responsive, automatic LED headlamps, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) with blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. The CVT comes equipped with X Mode for even more rugged off road capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

38,605 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited w/Eyesight - Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Limited w/Eyesight - Navigation

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

613-714-8888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
38,605KM
Used
VIN JF2GTHNC4M8336802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PB0308A
  • Mileage 38,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

Hard to get to is where the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek goes in easy comfort and style. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This low mileage SUV has just 38,605 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Crosstrek's trim level is Limited w/Eyesight. This Crosstrek Limited is the top trim complete with Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This safety package comes on top of an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), and a premium sound system. For comfort, this crossover has dual zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, leather seats, a 6 way power driver's seat and a power sunroof. For safety, it packs in steering responsive, automatic LED headlamps, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) with blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. The CVT comes equipped with X Mode for even more rugged off road capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Collision Mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 108,653 KM $12,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury - Hybrid - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury - Hybrid - Leather Seats 27,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson 2.4L Ultimate AWD - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Hyundai Tucson 2.4L Ultimate AWD - Navigation 68,027 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Hyundai

4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8888

Contact Seller
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek