2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/Eyesight - Navigation
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/Eyesight - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,605KM
Used
VIN JF2GTHNC4M8336802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PB0308A
- Mileage 38,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Hard to get to is where the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek goes in easy comfort and style. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This low mileage SUV has just 38,605 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Limited w/Eyesight. This Crosstrek Limited is the top trim complete with Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This safety package comes on top of an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), and a premium sound system. For comfort, this crossover has dual zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, leather seats, a 6 way power driver's seat and a power sunroof. For safety, it packs in steering responsive, automatic LED headlamps, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) with blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. The CVT comes equipped with X Mode for even more rugged off road capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Collision Mitigation
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek