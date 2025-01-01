$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience w/Eyesight
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience w/Eyesight
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
613-714-8888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,844KM
VIN JF2GTABCXM8243259
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,844 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Adaptive Cruise, STARLINK
With a capable suspension and fuel efficient Subaru Boxer engine, the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek can handle any road you take it on. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is for sale today.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This SUV has 58,844 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Convenience w/Eyesight. This surprisingly affordable crossover comes loaded with a 6.5 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), USB port/iPod control, and steering wheel audio controls. You'll also get aluminum alloy wheels, and a rear view camera to help get into those crowded trail heads. This amazing crossover also comes with Subaru's patented EyeSight system, complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Hyundai
4115 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 3T3
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8888
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek