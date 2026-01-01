$22,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium - Heated Seats
2021 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,844KM
VIN JTNKHMBXXM1127787
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,844 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay!
The Toyota C-HR is a fun little crossover unlike anything else on the road. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 89,844 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-HR's trim level is XLE Premium. Upgrading to this XLE Premium package is a great choice as it comes with unique aluminum wheels, heated sport seats with a power driver seat, a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, USB input and a heated steering wheel. Additional features include LED lights, Toyota's smart key with push button start, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
The Toyota C-HR is a fun little crossover unlike anything else on the road. This 2021 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
The C-HR is unlike anything Toyota has ever created. You'll feel the difference with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected. It is a blast to drive, with the perfect blend of responsiveness and control that will make every drive memorable. With a spacious interior for all your passengers and gear, and state-of-the-art safety features that come standard, we're confident you'll agree that there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This SUV has 89,844 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our C-HR's trim level is XLE Premium. Upgrading to this XLE Premium package is a great choice as it comes with unique aluminum wheels, heated sport seats with a power driver seat, a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, USB input and a heated steering wheel. Additional features include LED lights, Toyota's smart key with push button start, dual zone climate control, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, blind spot monitoring and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $170.48 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ((Plus applicable taxes and fees - Some conditions apply to get approved at the mentioned rate) ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Driver knee airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Rear spoiler: Wing
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Exterior entry lights
Chrome door trim
LED Lights
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.7 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Overall Width: 1,796 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,105 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,334 mm
Front Head Room: 968 mm
TOUCHSCREEN
Curb weight: 1,497 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,960 kg
Rear Leg Room: 805 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,565 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low beam projector beam headlights
1 USB port
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Entune Audio
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Max cargo capacity : 1,031 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,245 mm
Overall Length : 4,352 mm
Wheelbase: 2,642 mm
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Clock : Digital
Climate Controlled : Driver and passenger heated
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 GMC Terrain Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats 54,941 KM $44,938 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE - Sunroof - Power Liftgate 19,899 KM $39,880 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic Sedan EX CVT - Sunroof - Remote Start 31,639 KM $24,145 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 Toyota C-HR