2021 Toyota Prius

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,290 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Seating Heated Seats Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Interior Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Aluminum Wheels Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Comfort Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Convenience Proximity Key External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Apple CarPlay Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Additional Features 4 door Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Wheel Width: 6.5 Leatherette steering wheel trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Piano black door trim Driver knee airbags Video Monitor Location: Front Electric power steering Metal-look/piano black dash trim LED Lights Wheelbase: 2,700 mm Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Tires: Width: 195 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 945 mm Front Leg Room: 1,097 mm Front Head Room: 1,001 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,311 mm Fuel Capacity: 43 L Overall height: 1,473 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm Overall Width: 1,760 mm Overall Length: 4,645 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm Curb weight: 1,530 kg Manual child safety locks Lithium ion motor battery Gross vehicle weight: 1,855 kg Lane Keep Assist Fuel Consumption: City: 4.3 L/100 km SiriusXM Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.4 L/100 km Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Lane Departure Warning: Active Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 3 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 Entune App Suite Mirroring Safety Connect w/1 year trial

