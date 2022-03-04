$47,498+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,498
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-3331
2021 Toyota Prius
2021 Toyota Prius
Prime Base - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-3331
$47,498
+ taxes & licensing
20,290KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8642417
- Stock #: P0026
- VIN: JTDKAMFP7M3175416
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0026
- Mileage 20,290 KM
Vehicle Description
With incredible fuel economy, legendary reliability, and dynamic handling, this Toyota Prius Prime sets the standard for green transportation. This 2021 Toyota Prius Prime is fresh on our lot in Nepean.
With the capability to run on either all electric or hybrid driving modes, the Prius Prime lets you strike a harmonious balance between necessity and desire. Its sculpted design, aerodynamic shape, and lightweight materials, combined with its proven hybrid technology, all work together to enhance performance while maximizing and redefining efficiency. From the way it looks to the way it drives, this Prius Prime surprises at every turn. This hatchback has 20,290 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 121HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Prius Prime's trim level is Base. This Prius Prime is very well equipped with all of the essentials like a 7 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control and Toyota Safety Sense with lane keep assist and lane departure warning. Additional features include automatic highbeam assist, Toyota's smart key system with push button start, a handy rear view camera, power heated side mirrors, LED lighting and USB inputs jacks plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Departure Warning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.barrhavenvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $287.68 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We are your premier Volkswagen dealership in the region. If you're looking for a new Volkswagen or a car, check out Barrhaven Volkswagens new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen inventories. We have the complete lineup of new Volkswagen vehicles in stock like the GTI, Golf R, Jetta, Tiguan, Atlas Cross Sport, Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle, and Atlas. If you can't find the Volkswagen model youre looking for in the colour that you want, feel free to contact us and we'll be happy to find it for you. If you're in the market for pre-owned cars, make sure you check out our inventory. If you see a car that you like, contact 844-914-4805 to schedule a test drive.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Nepean. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Heated Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Rear View Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Apple CarPlay
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
4 door
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Wheel Width: 6.5
Leatherette steering wheel trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Piano black door trim
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Electric power steering
Metal-look/piano black dash trim
LED Lights
Wheelbase: 2,700 mm
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 945 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,097 mm
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,311 mm
Fuel Capacity: 43 L
Overall height: 1,473 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Hip Room: 1,364 mm
Overall Width: 1,760 mm
Overall Length: 4,645 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,377 mm
Curb weight: 1,530 kg
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
Gross vehicle weight: 1,855 kg
Lane Keep Assist
Fuel Consumption: City: 4.3 L/100 km
SiriusXM
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.4 L/100 km
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
3 USB ports
Forward Collision Mitigation : Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Entune App Suite Mirroring
Safety Connect w/1 year trial
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Volkswagen
4149 Strandherd Dr, Nepean, ON K2J 6H8